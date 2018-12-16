Construction worker shot attempting to escape from Police

A construction worker who attempted to disarm a Police Officer in his bid to escape was on Saturday shot twice to his body.

The 39-year-old man of Back Street Grove, East Bank Demerara who had been on the Police radar for a lengthy period, was reportedly arrested at about 17:30h. At the time, he was found with two unlicensed firearms along with ten live rounds of ammunition hidden at his premises.

In his bid to escape the ranks, the suspect wrestled with officers’ attempting to disarm one of them but was shot in the process.

He was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he is presently being treated under Police guard.

It is also being reported that a female who was present at the time of the arrest was also taken into custody as the Police continue to investigate.