Construction worker remanded for ganja trafficking

A construction worker, who was allegedly caught with 35 grams of marijuana was charged and remanded to prison on Friday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Keith Abel of Eccles, East Bank Demerara denied the charge which stated that on June 26, 2019, at Water Street, Georgetown, he had in his possession 35 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

He appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Abel told the court that the officers found the narcotics in a stand close to where he sells groceries. Police Prosecutor Ceon Blackman objected to bail being granted to the defendant on the grounds of the prevalence of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

The prosecutor further stated that the defendant gave three conflicting addresses to the Police and the court. Abel was remanded to prison and the case will continue on July 19.