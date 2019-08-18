Construction worker found unconscious on roadway

A construction worker was on Saturday morning found in an unconscious state with several injuries about his body along the Washing Pond Public Road, McKenzie, Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Thirty-eight-year-old Samuel Porter of West Watooka, McKenzie, Linden was picked up and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was treated and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. He was admitted and remains in a serious state.

The injured man was last seen on Friday at about 17:30h at his mother’s residence in the West Watooka village but left soon after to purchase an item at a nearby shop. He did not return or made contact with his family members ever since.

However, Police have since confirmed that Porter sustained several injuries to his feet, both hands, and his head.

Police are continuing their investigations.