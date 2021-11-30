Construction worker drowns in Hope Canal

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old man who reportedly drowned while swimming in the Hope Canal, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Shaheed Alli, a construction worker of ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown.

At around 14:45h on Tuesday, Alli and two other men were consuming alcohol. Then at around 15:00h, the group went swimming.

A few minutes later, Alli reportedly went under water and did not resurface.

His body has not yet been found.

Both men are presently in custody as investigations continue.

