Construction worker dies at Land of Canaan worksite

A 28-year-old construction worker lost his life on Tuesday at his worksite at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Christopher Paul Fernandes of Lot 43 Supply, EBD.

While no details of how the incident occurred was released, the Labour Ministry’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department has launched an investigation into the workplace fatality.

Reports are that the OSH Department, along with the police and Guyana Power and Light (GPL) personnel, responded to reports of the accident at the Lot 37 Section ‘C’ Land of Canaan worksite.

Senior OSH Officer Darwin Bourne is leading the preliminary investigation to determine the cause of the accident and to provide recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton has since expressed his sympathy to the relatives, co-workers, and friends of Fernandes.

He also reminded employers and workers of the crucial importance of adhering to safety and health practices in the workplace to prevent such tragic incidents that can result in the loss of lives.

--- ---