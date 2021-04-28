Construction worker dies after falling from Regent Street building

A worker is now dead after he fell from a six-storey building under construction at Regent Street, Georgetown.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Lloyd Feroze.

Reports are that the building the is owned by businessman Glenn Lall and his wife.

The incident occurred just around 13:00hrs today.

While details surrounding the accident are still sketchy, INews understands that at the time, the construction worker was not wearing safety gears.

When this publication arrived at the scene, police ranks had already locked the gate to the unfinished building as they interviewed one of its proprietors and other workers.

Vendors in close proximity to the building said that the construction workers there are in the habit of working without safety gears.

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton confirmed that the worker died and that his occupational health and safety officers as well as the police are investigating.