Construction worker critical after collision with motorcar

A 41-year-old man is now in a critical condition after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a motorcar which was speeding away after passing two police officers in the vicinity of the Vigilance Police Station, East Coast Demerara.

The motorcar PVV2930, driven by a 30-year-old Sales Representative of Nonpariel, ECD, was proceeding west along the Vigilance Public Road when it slowed down in the vicinity of the police station where two officers were performing duties.

Reports are that as the driver passed the policemen, he accelerated his vehicle and whilst in the vicinity of Friendship, ECD, the motorcar collided with motorcycle CJ9825.

According to the policemen who witnessed the incident, the motorcycle was proceeding north from Friendship Access Road onto Friendship Public Road and into the path of the motorcar.

As a result of the collision, the driver lost control of the vehicle which ended up about 250 feet away in the Friendship Burial Ground.

The motorcyclist, identified as Eon Anderson, a construction worker of Vigilance North, ECD, received injuries about his body.

He was taken to the GPHC in an unconscious condition. He is suffering from head injuries and a fractured left foot. His condition is listed as critical.

Meanwhile, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar and the reading was below the legal limit.

The motorcar driver is in police custody.