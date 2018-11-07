Construction worker charged with causing death of cyclist

A 32-year-old construction worker was on Wednesday granted his pre-trial liberty when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Trevor Singh of Buttercup Place, South Ruimveldt appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman and denied that on November 1, 2018, at Aubrey Barker Road, Georgetown he drove motorcycle CE 2681 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Floyd House.

Facts relating to the matter stated that on the day in question, the defendant was heading in a western direction on the above mentioned road when he collided with the deceased, who was also heading in the said direction on a pedal cycle.

Both were picked up in an unconscious state after the accident and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where House was pronounced dead on arrival.

The defendant was represented by Attorney-at-law Paul Fung-a-Fat who asked that his client be granted bail in a reasonable amount.

Magistrate Latchman granted him bail in the sum of $350,000 and adjourned the matter until November 20, 2018.