Construction worker arrested after he was caught trying to dispose of unlicensed firearm

Police have reported that a 25-year-old construction worker of Area B Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was arrested after he was allegedly caught trying to dispose of an unlicensed firearm, a Glock 19 pistol, with seven live rounds.

According to a police press release, on Monday January 6, 2020 about 22:45h, ranks, acting on intelligence, went to Prince William Street, Plaisance, ECD where the construction worker was found disposing of the firearm.

The suspect was also found with six grams of suspected cannabis. He is expected to appear in Court soon.