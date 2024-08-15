Construction to soon begin on modern Police Academy at Dora

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

In a significant move towards modernising the Guyana Police Force, the construction of new state-of-the-art facilities for the Police Academy is set to begin soon, as three building contracts were officially handed over to contractors during a ceremony held on location at Dora, Soesdyke/Linden Highway earlier today (Thursday, August 15, 2024).

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Andre Ally and Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr Clifton Hicken, presented the contracts to the three contractors: D&S Construction, Orin’s Supreme, and Green Plains Enterprise.

The three contracts are for the commencement of the following components that will mark significant milestones in the project:

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐖𝐚𝐲:

Contractor: D&S Construction

Contract Sum: $102,688,320

Details: This crucial infrastructure will ensure smooth and efficient movement within the facility, supporting both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

𝐋𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥:

Contractor: Orin’s Supreme

Contract Sum: $87,830,663

Details: The lecture hall includes 4-6 smart classrooms with IT labs, providing advanced training environments for future law enforcement professionals.

𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬:

Contractor: Green Plains Enterprise

Contract Sum: $84,973,455

Details: The barracks are integral to the academy’s housing infrastructure and designed to accommodate a significant number of trainees.

The facility will feature an array of specialised buildings and amenities, including:

𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

** A Security Hut with four checkpoints

** An Administrative Building, complete with offices, a registry, and an IT room

** Dedicated Instructors’ and Junior Instructors’ Buildings

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

** A fully-equipped gym with saunas for both men and women

** A large auditorium with a multi-purpose space for approximately 1,000 occupants

** Smart classrooms and IT labs in lecture halls

** A Training Studio for practical exercises, including driving simulators and tactical courses

𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

** A 5-star dining setup in the kitchen/dining area

** Barracks with phased construction to accommodate trainees

** A Medi-Center with examination rooms and resting areas

** A Maintenance Building for HVAC, IT, and essential services

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐬:

** A driving circuit replicating various road patterns

** A drill square with an asphalt surface

** An armoury and shooting range

** Recreational spaces, including ball courts and a training pool

The construction of the new facilities is part of a larger initiative that is aimed at enhancing the overall effectiveness and efficiency of the Guyana Police Force. This investment reflects the government’s recognition of the need for modern infrastructure to support law enforcement in addressing contemporary challenges, including crime and public safety.

The Dora Training Facility will be a comprehensive, state-of-the-art Police Academy that spans 228.85 acres, meticulously designed to provide advanced training and administrative facilities, with the primary goal of developing a world-class police force equipped to meet the demands of modern law enforcement.

The first phase of development entails the construction of several other key facilities, including a Training Studio, Instructor’s Building, Kitchen and Dining Hall, and Water Well. Each component is carefully planned to contribute to the overall goal of creating a fully functional and advanced training academy for the Guyana Police Force.

The Dora Training Facility is set to revolutionise law enforcement training in Guyana, providing a cutting-edge environment that will shape the future of policing in the nation.

The Government of Guyana, alongside the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Guyana Police Force, is committed to seeing this flagship project through to completion, ensuring that the Guyana Police Force remains at the forefront of law enforcement excellence.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Mr Errol Watts; Head of Strategic Implementation Unit for Police Reform, Woman Superintendent Nicola Kendall; Director of the GPF Academy, Woman Superintendent Sonia Herbert; Head of the Tactical Services Unit, Superintendent Brian Lowenfield, along with engineers and personnel from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Contractors, were also present at the simple handing over ceremony.

This modernisation effort is aligned with global best practices in law enforcement. It aims to ensure that the Guyana Police Force is equipped to meet the evolving demands of public safety and security in Guyana.

Editor's Note: This press release initially listed the contract sum in USD. The Guyana Police Force has since corrected it to be in GYD.

