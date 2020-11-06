Construction of new MARAD headquarters on hold

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill has asked the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) to suspend construction of its new headquarters at the current location as that site can be better utilised by the petroleum sector.

The Minster made this statement on Thursday at the installation of the new Board of Directors, DPI reported.

“I asked that be put on hold because eventually when the Demerara River on both sides, the east and the west banks, adequately develops to facilitate oil and gas, a headquarters [won’t] have to be choked into that scenario. MARAD’s headquarters should be where people could get access for them to do business,” the Minister stated.

Minister Edghill said the proposal for the new headquarters was misdirected and tasked the Board with finding a new location.

“The suitable relocating of MARAD headquarters is something that the Board should immediately be looking at,” he said.

Construction for the new headquarters at Kingston is only at the foundation phase.

Additionally, the Board was urged to examine and make recommendations on a proposal for the reassignment of staff to better serve the Department.

“I want you [the Board] to be able to work together, make decision making fluid and get things organised very quickly,” Minster Edghill was quoted by DPI as saying.

The Board is chaired by Ms. Kumarie John, who is an experienced finance comptroller. Minister Edghill expressed confidence in her ability to head the Board.