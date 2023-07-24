Construction of Guyana’s first eco-lodge centre to begin soon

Construction of Guyana’s first urban eco-lodge centre is set to pick up steam before the final matches of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are played here in September.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the disclosure while engaging the media on the sidelines of a recent road inspection.

The President said the project, which is being launched in partnership with 100 women, will feature 30 eco-lodges along the Eccles to Diamond highway, which is currently under construction.

In February this year, President Ali announced that the government would be embarking on its first eco-friendly, luxurious wooden homes settlement in Guyana, where those desirous would be able to reside.

The lodge centre is set to contain an exotic blend of natural landscaping and modern architecture.

Not only will the settlement be constructed using 100 per cent Guyanese timber and labour but it will feature trees sourced from Guyana’s forests to give its residents a full countryside living experience.

“This is another initiative which we will promote in the niche market of luxury. Wood is not cheap. Sometimes we have an illusion that wood is for the poor. We make wood affordable in Guyana,” President Ali pointed out.

Through collaboration between the government and local companies, construction of the new settlement will begin soon.

--- ---