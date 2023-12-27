Construction of Enmore regional hospital advancing

The construction of the Enmore Regional Hospital along the East Coast of Demerara, Region Four is advancing, as the government continues to make significant progress in enhancing Guyana’s healthcare system.

The medical facility is one of two regional hospitals being constructed in Region Four through the Ministry of Health, with the other being at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Apart from these two hospitals, the government is also constructing four more hospitals at Lima, Region Two; Bath, Region Five; No. 75 Village, Region Six and Bartica, Region Seven. A state-of-the-art paediatric and maternal hospital is also being constructed at Goedverwagting.

When completed, the Enmore Regional Hospital will have a wide range of facilities, making it a tertiary care centre. It will be equipped with a 24-hour Accident and Emergency department, a fully equipped laboratory, and advanced imaging services.

The hospital will also have both outpatient and inpatient facilities with comfortable accommodations for patients. Additionally, the hospital will be equipped with two modern operating theatres that will be staffed with highly trained medical professionals, ensuring the highest level of care for patients.

The government has allocated $13.1 billion from the 2023 budget to advance the construction of these regional hospitals, with the paediatric and maternal hospital alone costing $39.9 billion.

The administration’s vision is to transform Guyana’s healthcare system into a world-class system that is second to none. These developments are part of its aggressive drive to expand both primary and tertiary health institutions to ensure quality services are being delivered to the people.

