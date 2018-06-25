Constable 54, robbed by trio after using ATM on Waterloo Street

A 54-year-old Constable attached to the Police Sports Club was on Monday morning ambushed by three men, one of whom was armed, in the vicinity of Waterloo and Lamaha Streets, Georgetown and robbed of $40,000 in cash.

The victim has been identified as Richard Henry of Hope Lowland, East Coast Demerara.

According to information received, the incident occurred at about 06:30hrs.

Henry, who was riding a bicycle, reportedly went to a bank ATM located at Waterloo and New Market Streets, Georgetown and withdrew the $40,000.

He told investigators that while he was using the ATM, he observed a silver grey Toyota Allion bearing registration number PTT 4907 with three occupants, parked on Waterloo Street, facing north.

He said that after he left the ATM, and rode away, the vehicle drove past him and stopped, blocking his path. One of the suspects then reportedly exited the motorcar and holding a gun, told him to “pass the money yo just draw.”

As such, the frightened middle aged man immediately complied and his attacker re-entered the motorcar and fled the scene east on Lamaha Street.

Investigations are ongoing.