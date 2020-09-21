Consideration of 2020 Estimates begins in National Assembly

After some back-and-forth between the Government and the Opposition this morning in the National Assembly, the Committee has now resolved itself into the Committee of Supply where it has begun consideration of the estimates of expenditures for the year 2020.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Manzoor Nadir is expected to be given full clearance by the end of today (Monday) to appear in person in Parliament.

Speaker Nadir is currently presiding over the Parliament virtually due to his being tested positive for COVID -19 more than two weeks ago.

“On the good news I should get my certificate of clearance from the COVID Secretariat today and once I have that in my hands, I am prepared to appear in Parliament in person,” Nadir told the National Assembly this morning.