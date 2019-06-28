‘Consensual approach’ needed in selecting new GECOM Chair – Ramjattan

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan has said that the selection of the new Chairman for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) must be a consensual process between President David Granger and the Opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister Ramjattan stressed that the only way a consensus can be met is by “doing exactly what the Caribbean Court of Justice [CCJ] has exerted.” He was at the time responding to questions from members of the media on the best way forward in selecting a new GECOM Chairman.

The minister said if the instruction is that the two leaders must meet then it is essential, they do so.

“In relation to the Elections Chairman, both the Leader of the Opposition and the president must meet and work out the six names. Therefore, the Opposition Leader cannot simply present six names to the President. They must meet and they must deliberate on six names that are acceptable to the President and from those six he could select one,” Ramjattan was quoted by DPI as saying.

Minister Ramjattan pointed out that Justice Adrian Saunders, the President of the CCJ, in his decision made it clear what the process should be going forward.

“The consensual approach according to paragraph 10 of Justice Saunders’ decision, is how do you approach the question and he said they must and he highlighted the word ‘must’; that they must meet and work out the six names together and then once it is acceptable to the president, the president then selects one of the six.”

Minister Ramjattan said that he believes it is a progressive move and one that should be adhered to by both parties.