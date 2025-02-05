Confusion erupts over appointment of Local Govt Commission as Opposition submits nominees to ‘wrong address’ 

By: Jarryl Bryan

Confusion erupted in the National Assembly over the status of the Local Government Commission, with the parliamentary opposition claiming that the government is yet to respond to its correspondence in which it submitted its nominees.

However, this claim was quickly debunked by the government, which outlined that the Opposition bypassed the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance and had instead, sent the letter to the ‘wrong address’.

During Tuesday’s consideration of the budget estimates for the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, subject minister Sonia Parag was questioned by Opposition Member of Parliament Ganesh Mahipaul on the appointment of the Local Government Commission.

A disagreement then arose, with Parag explaining that the government has already kickstarted the process and written to the Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton, requesting that he submit his nominees for the commission, but is yet to receive a response.

But Mahipaul was adamant that the Opposition Leader responded and had, in fact provided, the names of three nominees for the commission.

According to Parag, however, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira had written the Leader of the Opposition, and was yet to receive a response.

Before the consideration of the budget estimates could resume on Wednesday, Mahipaul again raised the issue of the Local Government Commission. This time, he came with the correspondence to show that the Opposition had sent the names of the nominees to the Office of the President.

Against this backdrop, Mahipaul demanded that Parag apologise to the House and withdraw her statements made on Tuesday.

But Speaker Manzoor Nadir did not grant the Opposition Member’s request.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira, who participated virtually, explained that the Opposition Leader frequently bypasses her Ministry, which is the relevant body to handle correspondence on constitutional appointments, and this is just another example of that.

“Mr. Norton has a habit of not recognising me as the person who writes him on behalf of the President. So, any correspondence sent to him on constitutional appointments, he will respond directly to the President and/or through an emissary.”

As such, Teixeira noted that she was not aware there had been a response until Monday. Upon learning of the Opposition’s nominees, she had then advised one of the Presidential Secretaries to ask the Leader of the Opposition for the resumes of his nominees.

“So regrettably, I did not anticipate that the question would be asked to Minister Sonia Parag. If I had anticipated that, I would have told her so she could respond. So, she did not misinform the House. And I do not think she should have to offer an apology.”

“However, I would like to ask the Honourable Member that, as I am asked by the President to write the Leader of the Opposition, that he also provides me with his responses or correspondence, instead of always disregarding my correspondence and treating me as if I am too much beneath him for him to respond,” Teixeira expressed.

