Condolences pour in over the passing of Sir Shridath Ramphal

Condolences have been pouring in following the passing of Sir Shridath Ramphal, a distinguish Guyanese, Caribbean regionalist and internationalist who died on Friday at the age of 95.

Sir Shridath, born on October 3, 1928 in New Amsterdam in the then British Guiana, was a towering figure in international diplomacy, and a cherished elder statesman of the Commonwealth and the Caribbean.

Sir Shridath’s distinguished career spanned numerous pivotal roles including his service as Guyana’s Minister of Justice and Foreign Affairs and Chancellor of the University of Guyana.

In his later years, Sir Shridath continued to serve with distinction. At 92, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, he was the first lawyer to appear virtually before the International Court of Justice, representing Guyana in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

These were among the host of contributions that were highlighted by the Commonwealth and CARICOM secretariats as well as Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton and the Alliance For Change (AFC).

Already, President Dr Irfaan Ali has stated that the passing of Sir Shridath marks the end of an era. He said Sir Shridath’s life was one of magnificent service, not only to his homeland, but to the Caribbean region and the world.

See below for messages of condolences sent on the passing of Sir Shridath Ramphal:

Tribute to Sir Shridath Ramphal – by Edward Greene, Chancellor of University of Guyana and Board Member of Diplomats without Borders

We mourn the profound loss of Sir Shridath Ramphal, a remarkable Caribbean Man and a

leading international statesman. Sir Shridath’s expansive life’s work and impact are aptly

captured in his memoirs, Glimpses of a Global Life which together with Time for Change: a

Report of the Caribbean Commission should be compulsory reading for all, especially

Caribbean scholars, students, and diplomats. His outstanding contributions at all stages of the regional movement in the Caribbean — from the short-lived West Indies Federation to

CARIFTA and its blossoming into CARICOM now 50 years old, are all well documented. In

addition, the seminal work of the West Indian Commission established by the CARICOM

Heads of Government and which he chaired (1989) remains a prescient blueprint. Its

recommendations to help the people of the West Indies prepare for the 21st century are still so relevant today.

As I reflect on Sir Shridath’s venerable life, his impact on me and my colleagues are

enduring. I refer to those of us who witnessed at first-hand his mesmerizing attributes as

“Chairman of the Board”, his astuteness in fashioning cohesion out of divisiveness, his

inspirational leadership, his commitment to success and his demonstration of humility even

when the outcomes of his efforts called for a triumphant response. He was a trailblazer, a

role model and a Renaissance figure whose legacy will remain undiminished.

The Council of the University of Guyana (UG) which I have the honour to chair, the Vice

Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed Martin, the Senior Management Staff, Alumni and

friends of UG join me in celebrating the life of this extraordinary man, our former Chancellor (1990-1992). We extend our deepest sympathy to his children, other members of his family and the extended global family whose lives he touched.

SHRIDATH SURENDERNATH RAMPHAL

Statement by the Leader of the PNCR, Leader of the Opposition and Chairman of APNU, Mr. Aubrey C. Norton, MP: I join the local and global community in extending sincere condolences to the family of Sir Shridath Ramphal on his death on the 30th August 2024. Sir Shridath belongs to a long list of distinguished Guyanese. His achievements were in the field of international politics and diplomacy. Here his achievements brought him personal renown and made his country a symbol of excellence and a distinguished member of the international community. In his ninety six (96) years on God’s earth, Sir Shridath rose from the position of a lawyer to become at various times Assistant Attorney General of the West Indies Federation; Minister of Justice and Foreign Affairs of Guyana; Secretary General of the Commonwealth Secretariat; and an active participant in Global Affairs serving on all global Commissions dealing with development, the environment and disarmament; and being fully and actively involved in helping both Zimbabwe and South Africa to attain their freedom.

But to my Party and the people of the Caribbean region we remember the seminal role he played in the establishment of the Caribbean Community. His role as the Chief Negotiator in the Regional Negotiation Machinery (RNM) and his Chairmanship of the West Indian Commission are events which this region will not forget. Sir Shridath was indeed a colossus who bestrode the world of Global politics and etched his name in the annals of diplomacy of the twentieth and twenty first century. Yet the enduring image remains of Sir Shridath, impeccably clad, at the age of ninety two, delivering his speech in defence of the territorial integrity and sovereignty at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Sir Shridath’s career will not be easily understood if we do not take into account his achievement of bringing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs into existence when such an institution never existed before. Guyana’s external relations were conducted by the British Government as we were a colony. As independence approached, the Colonial administration quickly established the Department of External Affairs. At independence, this became the Ministry of External Affairs. The Prime Minister, Mr. Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, assumed the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs. He appointed Sir Shridath as Minister of State. It so happened that at this time Guyana was about to host the first Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Non Aligned meeting in the Western Hemisphere. In order to ensure that Sir Shridath could appropriately chair the Foreign Ministers meeting, Burnham appointed him as a full Minister of Foreign Affairs. Sir Shridath’s chairmanship of this conference was brilliant and prudent. The success of this conference has never been questioned.

But as a Foreign Minister, Sir Shridath had to ensure that his Ministry was staffed and trained in the art of diplomacy. In this endeavour, he was assisted by both Prime Minister Burnham and Rashleigh Jackson, the first Permanent Secretary. And while Sir Shridath was fully employed building up the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an institution, both Venezuela and Surname were renewing their claims to our territory. Some analysts have argued that the pressure on our territorial integrity and sovereignty was the crucible in which our diplomats acquire particular skills in such critical areas as multilateral diplomacy, the art of negotiations, and the promotion of the nation’s Foreign Policy. It would be necessary to state here that through a series of speeches and pronouncements by Sir Shridath and Prime Minister Burnham, Guyana arrived at a suitable and appropriate Foreign Ministry. That Foreign Policy was successful enough to ensure the election of Guyana to, among other things, the World Court, serve twice on the Security Council, and allowed our diplomats to make significant contributions to international diplomacy.

Sir Shridath served for some as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and then decided to run for the position of Secretary General of the Commonwealth Secretariat. He was successful primarily because he had distinguished himself in the capacity of Foreign Minister and made himself a brilliant figure of international politics. It is often forgotten that after being the longest serving Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Sir Shridath had decided to seek election as the Secretary General of the United Nations. The outcome of Sir Shridath’s decision to become UNSG is best told in his own words. In canvassing the big powers Sir Shridath had to approach the Soviet delegate to the UN, Mr. Oleg Troyanovsky. This is what the Soviet Ambassador told him:

“Your candidature presents us with a problem; you remind us too much of Hammarskjold, and as you know he was a major problem for Russia. We even at one stage suggested a ‘troika’ in place of a single Secretary General.” Sir Shridath concluded that the Russians were saying they would veto his candidature, but he realized that he could not count on the support of one of the members of the Security Council. He was also not sure that the French and Americans would not veto his candidature.

This did not prevent Sir Shridath from returning to the region and serving in various capacities, especially in the field of education and politics. He was instrumental in negotiating a peaceful outcome to the crisis in Guyana in 1998, and offered prudent advice to the regional politicians in many areas. Indeed, his was a long and distinguished career and life.

A TRIBUTE TO SIR SHRIDATH RAMPHAL – AFC

Sir Shridath Ramphal was Guyana’s most prominent Statesman, barring none. Sir Shridath has distinguished himself as a Guyanese, both in Guyana, and internationally. As one of Guyana’s early Ministers of Foreign Affairs, in the years just after independence, it was his responsibility to fashion a Foreign Service that not only projected the dreams and aspirations of a young and ambitious state, but equally, as important, to defend it from territorial threats that raised their ugly heads just before and after independence. ‘Sonny’ Ramphal, has to be counted alongside former President’s Burnham and Jagan as one of the men and women who were instrumental in shaping the independent Guyana into what it is today. He was part of the firmament of the Guyana we have inherited.

As Secretary General of the Commonwealth Secretariat (1975-1990), Sir Shridath positioned the Commonwealth in the post-colonial era as being a truly global organisation, and gave a voice to African, Caribbean and Asian states, in particular, which felt marginalized and ignored. In him, they saw themselves and found a voice, and he did everyone proud. Most notable was his strident efforts to bring an end to the evil system of apartheid that was practised in the Southern African states, and to usher in the new beginnings of the Republic of South Africa where every citizen’s vote mattered and made a difference in the eventual election of Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress.

In the last episode of his life he assumed the role of Eminent Statesman – working to keep alive the dream of the Caribbean Community as it entered the 21st Century. Likewise, he acted as a quiet and skilled Mediator and Diplomat to resolve many thorny and difficult political issues that arose in member states.

For Guyana, in particular, Sir Shridath was the lead Counsel in the state’s defence of its sovereignty in 2000, when Guyana approached the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) to settle the maritime boundary dispute between Guyana and Suriname, and which, was successfully adjudicated in Guyana’s favour. Sir Shridath reprised that important role when he worked assiduously, from 2015, to build a team of experts and to prepare Guyana’s case to be presented to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that is intended to settle, once and for all, Venezuela’s false and persistent claims of ownership of Guyana’s territory.

It can be said that Sir Shridath died “with his boots on” – fighting for justice, and for his people, until his last breath. He has been awarded the nation’s highest honour, the “Order of Excellence” and it is only fitting that there be a lasting monument erected in his name and memory.

The AFC (Alliance For Change) extends heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the late, great Sir Shridath Ramphal and believe that it is fitting to ascribe the biblical accolade to him as we say “well done, good and faithful servant” for he has served humanity well. May his soul rest in peace.

CARICOM Secretary-General’s Message of Condolence on Passing of Sir Shridath Ramphal, GCMG, AC, ONZ, OE, OCC, KC, FRSA, NIIV, OM

(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana – Saturday, 30 August 2024): The CARICOM Secretariat is profoundly saddened at the passing of a stalwart of our Community, Sir Shridath “Sonny” Ramphal, on 30 August 2024.

In an illustrious career devoted to public service, Sir Shridath blazed a trail of excellence in diplomacy, law, academia and politics, earning respect and admiration in his homeland Guyana, elsewhere in the Caribbean Region, and across the Commonwealth of Nations.

He was a leading advocate of regionalism, and contributed practically to its advancement, notably in high-level service to the legal fraternity, institutions of higher learning, and as Chairman of the West Indian Commission which produced the 1992 seminal report, “Time for Action”. An astute negotiator, he was appointed by Heads of Government to lead the CARICOM Regional Negotiating Machinery in negotiations in the external trade arena.

Included among his well-deserved accolades is the Region’s highest honour, the Order of the Caribbean Community, which he received in 1992 in the first conferral of the award, for his sterling contributions to the Region.

The Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett, and staff of the CARICOM Secretariat join the Region and the international community in mourning his loss, and in lauding his life marked by committed service and excellence.

May his soul rest in peace.

Statement from the Commonwealth Secretary-General on the passing of Sir Shridath Ramphal:

In marking the passing of Sir Shridath Ramphal, the second Commonwealth Secretary-General, who served from 1975 -1990, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, said:

It is with the greatest sorrow that we mourn the passing of Sir Shridath “Sonny” Ramphal. He was a giant of the Caribbean and one of the Commonwealth’s brightest lights.

As a committed internationalist, and my longest-serving predecessor as Secretary-General, Sir Sonny served the Commonwealth with extraordinary vision, compassion, wisdom, and a steadfast commitment to the values which bind our family of nations.

His statesmanship was rooted in his humanity. His leadership was characterised by his belief in the power of dialogue, diplomacy, and cooperation, and his unwavering dedication to justice.

His committed advocacy for the rights of small states, and his tireless work to bridge the divides which too often separate nations and peoples, was remarkable and visionary.

Above all, he will remembered for his principled and essential role in coordinating international opposition to apartheid in South Africa – the central achievement of a tenure marked by a resolute dedication to justice, equality, and the dignity of all people.

He guided the Commonwealth through some of its most challenging and transformative moments, and steered us into the modern era.

Nelson Mandela said of Sir Sonny, “He is one of those men who have become famous because, in their fight for human justice, they have chosen the whole world as their theatre.”

His life reminds us of the transcendent impact that one individual can have on the global stage.

His legacy is one of unity, hope, and a relentless pursuit of a more just and equitable world, with an influence which extends far beyond the Commonwealth. He leaves an indelible mark on international relations and his work will continue to inspire future generations of leaders.

As we mourn his loss, we celebrate a life extraordinarily well-lived. The Commonwealth is stronger, richer and more just because of his leadership, and the world is a better place for his vision and impact.

On behalf of the Commonwealth family of 56 nations and 2.7 billion citizens, I send my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Sir Sonny’s family, his loved ones, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

I will hold them all in my heart and in my prayers as we continue to serve the Commonwealth and honour the values he so passionately believed in.

