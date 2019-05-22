CONCACAF Nations League… 3 challenging battles slated for Guyana

The Guyana Golden Jaguars have a packed schedule for the rest of the year as the team prepare to take on the Gold Cup and the CONCACAF Nations League later in the year.

While the Golden Jags will enter a camp in Bermuda on June 1 ahead of their first-ever Gold Cup appearance in Guyana’s footballing history on June 18, it has been disclosed that the team will have many more international games to look forward to before 2019 is over – six games to be exact.

These six games will come as part of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Nations League, where Guyana have played their hearts out to earn a spot in League B.

The Nations League, which was launched in March of 2018 and began shortly after in September with a series of qualification matches, found Guyana finishing in seventh place just outside of the League A bracket and ahead of Caribbean footballing giants Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz.

Finishing so high after the qualification stage also allowed the Golden Jaguars to enter the coveted CONCACAF Gold Cup.

After the Gold Cup is concluded this summer, the Guyanese outfit will turn their attention to the Nations League, where they have been drawn in Group G, League B. The local team will play three home and away game against their group mates Aruba, Jamaica, and Antigua and Barbuda. Their first game will be against Aruba on September 6 on their opponents’ home turf. Guyana will play their home games on September 9, October 14, and November 15.

If the Golden Jaguars survive the Group Stage, they will be able to go on to the semi-finals and final, which are scheduled for March 21-23, 2020.

Golden Jaguars Nations League Schedule:

September 6 Guyana v Aruba (Away)

September 9 Guyana v Jamaica (Home)

October 11 Guyana v Antigua and Barbuda (Away)

October 14 Guyana v Antigua and Barbuda (Home)

November 15 Guyana v Aruba (Home)

November 18 Guyana v Jamaica (Away)