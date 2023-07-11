Complaint filed against Senior Counsel Murseline Bacchus

A complaint has been filed against Senior Counsel Murseline Bacchus at the Legal Practitioners Committee (LPC).

While this publication is not privy to the nature of the complaint, a notice in the media by the Registrar of the Supreme Court of Judicature said that the complaint was filed by Yadram Bopaul of Lot 9 Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

According to the notice, Bopaul is required to attend the Court of Appeal, Kingston, Georgetown today, Tuesday, July 11 at 14:00h in relation to his complaint against the lawyer. If he fails to attend the hearing, the matter will be determined in his absence.

The LPC was established under the Legal Practitioners (Amendment) Act and is a body in charge of hearing and determining complaints made against Attorneys-at-Law.

Bacchus was elevated to silk in January 2020 by former President David Granger. A statement from the then Ministry of the Presidency then had stated that the long-standing lawyer was conferred with the title because of his high-quality service to the legal profession and knowledge of the law.

On March 16, 2022, acting Chancellor of the Judiciary Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards reconstituted the LPC with the following attorneys: Robin Stoby, SC; Rafiq Khan, SC; Andrew Pollard, SC; Rajendra Poonai, SC; Carole Boston, SC; Teni Housty; Horatio Edmondson; Onassis Granville; Kim Kyte-Thomas; Mandisa Breedy; Tracy Gibson; Lyndon Amsterdam; Dionne McCammon, Konyo Sandiford, Nikhil Ramkarran and Kashir Khan.

Members of the public who want to lodge complaints against practicing members of the Bar can do so with the LPC at the Court of Appeal’s Registry.

