Community Development Council set up to to enhance agri production in Ithaca

Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha on Saturday returned to Ithaca, Mahaica -Berbice to form the village’s first Community Development Council (CDC).

A number of residents turned up at the Ithaca Primary School to form the committee which resulted in the nomination and election of a Chairman, Vice-Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer, and three other members.

Following the meeting, Minister Mustapha informed the newly formed group that the Government will be making the necessary resources available to push agriculture in the community.

“We remain committed to working with you to ensure that your community fits into the Government’s overall development drive. I visited Ithaca a few months ago and there was a call for a group to be formed to collaborate with the Government so that this community can once again become a thriving community in the country. I’m here to fulfil that commitment and this is only the beginning of good things to happen for this community,” Minister Mustapha said.

The Minister also told the group that the overall goal of the Government is to ensure Guyana becomes an agriculture powerhouse in the Caribbean. He also said with the renewed interest in the agriculture sector, the Government will be working to ensure all of the agriculture groups have the necessary resources to boost production in the various communities.

Newly elected Chairman of the group Michael Jacque said the group will be working with all classes of farmers in the village.

“This group will be open the all the residents of Ithaca. It will not be restricted to a particular part or group of persons within the community. I will try my best to give it my all so that we can have full development throughout the community. We are willing to work with the Government,” Jacque said.

Minister Mustapha said the various agencies under his ministry will be working with the group.

“Agencies like NAREI and the GLDA will be working with you to develop your production and livestock. NAREI will be working to ensure you develop your crops and grow new and more high-value crops.”

Residents who attended the meeting nominated and elected members of the CDC.

Jacque was elected as the Chairman of the group, while Utundy Grant was elected as the Vice-Chairman. Jewel Sinclair was also elected as the Secretary and Adrian Douglas was nominated as Treasurer. Jermain Benjamin, Nikita Sampson, and Akelia Benjamin were also elected to serve as members of the group.

Minister Mustapha also distributed a number of cleaning products to the group to distribute to residents who were severely affected by flooding. (DPI)