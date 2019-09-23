Commonwealth says elections are “long overdue”, urges President to immediately set date

The Commonwealth body on Monday joins other groups and the Diplomatic Community and calls on President David Granger to set an early date for elections.

In a statement, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland said there should be restoration to the constitutional rule by immediately announcing a date when Guyana can head to the polls.

According to her, the date should be “in consonance with its constitution, enabling elections to be held without further delay”.

Further emphasis was placed on the June 18, 2019 ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice, and the consequential orders which followed on July 12, 2019.

“The CCJ’s ruling was clear that the Guyana Constitution sets out certain requirements for the time of an election after the valid passing of a no confidence motion. The rule of law and constitutional governance are fundamental Commonwealth values to which Guyana has subscribed,” Commonwealth stated.

It was indicated that the fresh elections are long overdue in Guyana and efforts were made to engage the GECOM Chair to renew their support.

“In accordance with the ruling of the CCJ, a general election in Guyana is now constitutionally overdue. A general election should be held in accordance with the unambiguous constitutional imperative to do so. The Secretary-General has spoken with the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and discussed Commonwealth support to GECOM.”