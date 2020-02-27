Commonwealth Observer Mission calls on President Granger

President David Granger, this morning, received a courtesy call from Head of the Commonwealth Observer Mission currently in Guyana, and former Prime Minister of Barbados, Mr. Owen Arthur at the Ministry of the Presidency.

President Granger expressed confidence in the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in its preparations for Monday’s General and Regional Elections.

“I have every confidence that the elections will run smoothly,” the President said.

Mr. Arthur, who was accompanied by Mr. Martin Kasirye, Dr. Tres-Anne Kramer and Ms. Sonali Champion, said the Commonwealth Observer Mission is pleased with the stage of preparations.

“The team is pleased. We have been meeting stakeholders, civil society, GECOM…,” the former Barbadian Prime Minister said.

President Granger was accompanied by Director General, Ministry of the Presidency, Mr. Joseph Harmon and Political Advisor, Dr. Mark Kirton.