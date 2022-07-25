Commonwealth Games 2022: Guyanese athletes to arrive in Birmingham today

With the Commonwealth Games set to begin in three days’ time, Guyana’s full 32-member athlete contingent along with their coaches, are expected to arrive in host city Birmingham today, in anticipation of the 2022 games.

Coach Sean Baksh and the country’s swimmers arrived in Birmingham today: (L-R) Patrice Mahaica, Paul Mahaica, Coach Sean Baksh, Aleka Persaud and Sekhel Tzedeq

Upon their arrival, the teams are expected to settle into their respective games village.

Members of Guyana’s organising team share a light moment during the welcome ceremony

Prior to the team’s arrival though, Chef-de-mission Dr. Karen Pilgrim and General Team Manager Nalini McKoy along with other members of the technical team arrived last week and were over the weekend, treated to a welcome ceremony, where the Golden Arrowhead was hoisted and the National anthem played.

Sharing an update on the atmosphere in Birmingham, England, Dr. Pilgrim discussed the COVID-19 effect on the games and what she envisions for the Guyanese contingent’s time there, aside from competition.

“Well, every games is different, every games has its own personality. So far though, the main difference that I’ve seen is just the effects of COVID and what that has had on us,” Dr. Pilgrim shared.

She went on to add, “Not to distract from competing, but we encourage the athletes to interact, to make new friends. You know, even to meet new coaches, learn new techniques, that’s always a good thing.”

At this year’s games, which will run from Thursday, July 28th, 2022 to August 8th, 2022, Guyana will be represented in 6 sport disciplines, namely; Badminton, Cycling, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis and Track and Field.

This is the 22nd hosting of the Commonwealth Games, since its inception in 1930. The games are hosted every four years, with the exception of 1942 and 1946

Below are the swimming categories:

Men: Paul Mahaica (50m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 100m Freestyle) and Sekhel Tzedeq (50m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle, 100m Backstroke, 100m Freestyle).

Women: Patrice Mahaica (50m Backstroke, 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle) and Aleka Persaud (50m Butterfly, 50m Freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 100m Freestyle).