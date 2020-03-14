Comment by PPP/C General Secretary on Recount of Ballots

See full statement by PPP/C General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo:

I have been called about the issue of a recount of ballot boxes in all 10 Regions and I wish to confirm that the clarification of Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, issued by Secretary General of CARICOM, Irwin La Rocque, is accurate.

At the meeting between myself, Mr. David Granger and the CARICOM heads earlier this week, where the issue of a recount of the Region 4 votes was discussed – as the final means of verifying the voters – Mr. Granger raised concerns he had in two other Regions.

I informed the meeting that although the statutory deadline for requesting the recount in some of the regions had past, the PPP/C would support a request for a recount in any Region, providing that the ballots are secured. We requested, at that meeting, that all the containers be centralized to allow for a watch by all the political parties, GECOM and the election observer missions.

I reiterate that the PPP/C has no objection to a recount in any of the 10 Regions, or all for that matter, as a means of definitively settling the issues surrounding the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.