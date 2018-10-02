Commemorative Stamps to be issued in observance of Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

A collaboration between the Government of India and the Public Telecommunication’s Ministry will see the release of what will be named the “Gandhi stamps” in observance of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The announcement was made at a large gathering held at the Promenade Garden to celebrate Gandhi’s birth anniversary.



Speaking at the event, High Commissioner Venkatachalam Mahalingam highlighted that India’s Government is seeking to celebrate Gandhi, who greatly impacted the world with his teachings of peace and non-violence, in a larger scale.

“In addition to the releasing of Gandhi’s commemorative stamps the other activities planned include the publishing of Mahatma Gandhi anthology, a vegetarian food festival, planting trees on June 5, 2019 World Environmental Day, showcasing digital projects featuring Mahatma Gandhi; which is presently showing at the Giftland Mall, and reaching out to school children from various schools” Mahalingam shared.

The celebratory activities planned for Guyana which commenced on Tuesday is expected to conclude the said time next year.

The High Commissioner also revealed plans to reach out to schools across Guyana.

In attendance at the gathering were former President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana Donald Ramotar along with his wife, Telecommunications Minister Cathy Hughes and the Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence and Mayor of Georgetown Patricia Chase-Greene.

Gandhi was an Indian lawyer, politician, social activist and writer who is internationally recognized for his doctrine of nonviolent protest (satyagraha) to achieve political and social progress.