Come home and invest – AMCHAM tells diaspora

President of the American Chamber of Commerce of Guyana (AMCHAM), Zulfikar Ally, urged a gathering in the United States to come back home and invest in what they do best or fulfill a need that they see currently existing in Guyana.

Ally was at the time speaking at a Business Meeting and Reception in New York on Monday.

He informed the gathering that the mission of AMCHAM is to promote trade and commerce between Guyanese and American companies with their specific mandate being the representing US business interest in the Guyanese market.

“We recognise that Guyanese companies face challenges in keeping up with the standard and pace of the global business environment due to a number of constraints including technology, financing, availability of skilled labour, high energy and other importation costs, to name a few, and as such AMCHAM supports initiatives that help to overcome these hurdles,” he explained.

He noted that these include initiatives aimed at building capacity, connecting venture capitalists with businesses seeking capital for growth, expansion or improvements, and at advocating for transformation or optimisation, as the case may be, of systems which reduce the bureaucracy associated with conducting business in Guyana.

AMCHAM Guyana envisions itself as the leading, influential voice that drives a business-friendly policy in Guyana. Ally said that they are focused on playing their role in fostering an enabling business environment in which both investors and Guyanese companies can maximise value and enjoy the gains which flow from their investments.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Guyana, known as AMCHAM Guyana, was launched in August 2018 with a board of Directors comprising of 17 Members. These members comprised of some of the largest corporations in Guyana.