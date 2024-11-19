Colombian cargo airline launches operations in Guyana

Aerosucre S.A., a leading Colombian cargo airline, has announced the launch of scheduled cargo operations in Guyana, offering vital cargo services directly between Colombia, Brazil, and Mexico. The new service will begin in first quarter 2025, providing businesses in Guyana with enhanced access to key markets across Latin America.

The flights will operate between Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and El Dorado International Airport (Bogotá), utilizing Boeing 737 freighters. Aerosucre S.A., will facilitate the movement of perishables, industrial goods, and e-commerce shipments, offering freight consolidation and reliable cargo solutions tailored to the needs of local and regional businesses.

The addition of Guyana to Aerosucre’s growing network strengthens air cargo connectivity within Latin America, improving delivery times and opening new trade opportunities for exporters and importers across the region.

“We are thrilled to facilitate Aerosucre’s entry into the Guyanese market, marking a significant milestone for Air Cargo Pack and the regional logistics landscape,” said Jhon Agudelo, CEO of Air Cargo Pack S.A.

“This operation will bridge key trade routes between Guyana, Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia, offering businesses in the region new opportunities for efficient cargo transport. Our commitment is to provide seamless, secure, and reliable service, supporting local and international commerce.”

Aerosucre’s operations in Guyana will be supported by Air Cargo Pack (Guyana) Limited, the local representative.

