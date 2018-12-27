Collapsing poles reason for power outage in Berbice- GPL

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) is informing residents of sections of Berbice of power outages which is as a result of two collapsing line poles.

The L22 Transmission Line poles reportedly fell due to the inclement weather including, unusually high winds.

Residents of the from Auchlyne to Moleson Creek, Corentyne, Berbice experienced power outages from 07:00h to 10:30h as workers of the electrical company are working to have the poles restored.

Workers are also said to be presently on site carrying out remedial works which is expected to be completed by 17:00h.

No outages are being experienced at this time.

However, the company noted that after the completion of remedial works, a brief service interruption of approximately one hour will be required to restore the circuits to their normal configuration.

GPL in a statement said it is putting forth every effort to minimize the duration of the interruption and inconvenience caused to customers.