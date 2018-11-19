Cocaine mule gets 4 years jail, fined $1.8M for cocaine trafficking

A 34-year-old chef who was nabbed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with over 89 cocaine pellets in his stomach was Monday sentenced to four years imprisonment topped with a $1.8 million fine.

Hosanna Moses of Lot 35 Forth Street, Kingston, Georgetown made his appearance before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that between November 14 and 16, 2018, he had 888 grams of cocaine in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The prosecution’s case, presented by Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore contended that on the day in question, the defendant was an outgoing passenger on a Suriname Airways flight destined for Miami.

However, ranks from the Police Narcotics Branch intercepted the man after he was seen acting in a suspicious manner. A search was conducted on his person as well as his suitcase but no illegal substance was unearthed.

Nevertheless, he was interrogated by the ranks during which he confessed to swallowing a quantity of cocaine pellets. He was taken to the GPHC where an X-Ray proved that he had the pellets lodged in his stomach.

He subsequently excreted more than 89 pellets. In an application for bail, his attorney told the court that he is the only breadwinner of the family while adding that he had co-operated fully with the police during their investigations.

This did not deter the magistrate from sentencing the father of one to four years in jail and the hefty fine.