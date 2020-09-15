Cocaine found on plane weighs 390kg

The cocaine found aboard one of the two planes that crash landed in Region Seven, Guyana weighs 390kg.

This was announced by the Guyana Police Force.

Authorities found two aircraft, a 206 Cessna and a Beechcraft, at Issano, Region Seven.

The Cessna was found at the 9 Miles Airstrip on Sunday, with three foreign nationals onboard who have since been arrested. There was nothing illegal on them nor the plane in which they were travelling. The Cessna was not damaged.

Meanwhile, the Beechcraft was found on Monday a short distance away from the Airstrip. The aircraft was badly damaged. In addition to the illegal drugs, a dead man was onboard. He is a suspected foreign national.

According to the detainees, both planes were heading to Suriname (even though that country’s ports are closed) when the Beechcraft developed mechanical problems.

Investigations are ongoing.