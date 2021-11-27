Cocaine found in Christmas cards destined for USA

Agents of the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday discovered 647.6 grams of cocaine in five yellow envelopes at the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC).

The envelopes which were destined for Brooklyn New York, each had cocaine concealed in a sealed plastic pack within Christmas cards.

The street value of the cocaine is pegged at $3.4M. Investigations are continuing.

Meanwhile, in another operation, CANU agents, acting on Information, conducted a search at a house in New Glasgow Housing Scheme, Edinburgh East Bank Berbice (EBB) on Friday.

During the operation, several parcels containing ganja were discovered.

At the time of the operation, two persons- a male and a female were present and as such, they were arrested and taken to the CANU Headquarters assisting with investigations.

The cannabis when weighed amounted to 48.4kg (107lbs) with a street Valerie over $15 million.