Coalition’s ‘ultimatum’ to GECOM a sign of desperation – PPP

The Opposition Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has expressed concerns over political control being exercised over two constitutionally independent bodies; namely, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The PPP/C has noted that this is a clear sign of desperation on the part of the incumbent Coalition since the current recount has confirmed that the APNU/AFC has been defeated at the March 2, polls by, in excess of 16,000 votes.

“We find it difficult to accept that a political party would want to issue ultimatum” to a constitutional body that enjoys independence of political control from the executive,” PPP/C Prime Ministerial Candidate, retired Brigadier Mark Phillips, said on Thursday.

Accusing Harmon, of interference, the PPP/C PM Candidate reminded that with the results of the elections imminent, the coalition is again shifting its strategy from frivolous allegations of dead or migrant voters to now issuing ultimatums to the Commission.

Campaign Manager, Joe Harmon had hours earlier issued veiled threats to the electoral body to respond to its demands by Friday (today), on the Coalition’s claims that dead and migrated persons ‘voted’ on Elections Day.

Over the past few days, various political stakeholders have found that many of the persons whom the APNU/AFC claimed were out of the jurisdiction but voted, were in fact in Guyana at the time of voting.

Several of these persons have since come forward to debunk the APNU/AFC claims, stories of which, have since been published by Inews.

The continual stream of allegations of electoral fraud is contrary to the position taken by caretaker President David Granger, who told the media the day after the polls that the elections were “free, fair and orderly.”

The credible and transparent conduct of the elections was also reinforced by GECOM Chairperson Justice (rtd) Claudette Singh; all the accredited observer groups: OAS, Commonwealth, EU, Caricom, Carter Center, PSC; and by the diplomatic community. Stakeholders have agreed that while polling day activities were generally smooth and free and fair, tabulation of the District Four results landed the country into much controversy.

International and local observers had stated that it was very difficult for irregularities to occur during voting, considering all the fool-proof systems that were in place to prevent same from happening. This is in addition to the presence of the various party agents, observers, and GECOM staff at each polling station.

The international community has called in GECOM to declare a winner based on the results of the national recount in accordance with its amended Recount Order.

The recount exercise will have to conclude by June 13, after which GECOM would have three days to declare a final result for the elections.