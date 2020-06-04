Coalition ‘never expected in their wild & clumsy way’ that Mingo would have been caught – Nandlall

The APNU/AFC Coalition thought that it would have been able to pull-off an attempt to rig the March 2, polls, using District Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, and “illegally” hold on to power, after it was clear that based on the tabulation of votes, their main opponent – the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) – had an unassailable lead of over 15,000 votes.

This was the view expressed by PPP/C Executive Member, Anil Nandlall, who, during a video presentation via Facebook on Tuesday, detailed all the attempts made by the APNU/AFC to prevent the ongoing recount from taking place, since, according to him, “they know that a fair recount process would show that they lost the elections”.

“They have attempted to use the Returning Officer of Region Four to attempt to perpetrate the most nasty and vulgar fraud in relation to the tabulation of Region Four results.

“Clairmont Mingo attempted to put into APNU’s account, by using a spreadsheet; not the SOPs, to tabulate the votes, to fraudulently give to APNU over 50,000 ballots that APNU did not gain at the elections so as to surpass the lead which the PPP would have accumulated in nine other Regions in the country, as well as in Region 4,” Nandlall told viewers.

“They never anticipated in their wild and clumsy way they he would have been caught; how they managed to persuade themselves that Mingo would have been able to pull off this stunt, is an indictment on the way they think, their intellectual capacity,” the high-ranking PPP member said.

“Any child, any rational mind would have recognised quickly that Mingo would have been caught, having regard to the circumstances under which he attempted to do what he attempted to do,” Nandlall, a former Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs under the PPP administration, added.

He explained while the PPP/C has lost Region Four, it had gained “a huge lead in the other regions which would have compensated for the votes lost in Region 4 and in the end we would have been emerged the winner by some 15,000 to 17,000 votes”.

“The world must be laughing at Guyana…three months after the elections results are known they are refusing to give up the government in accordance with the law, in accordance with the constitution and they remain in government, squatting,” he said.

The Attorney added that Guyana deserves a place in the Guinness Book of World Records since it is more than three months since the citizens voted and a credible winner is yet to be announced.

“A world record has been broken, March 2, elections were held, 2020, and on June 2, three months after, those elections have not yet been concluded” Nandlall told viewers.

Based on the figures coming out of the recount process, the PPP/C has so far had 187,519 of its votes in the General Elections tabulated, while the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) has so far had more than 174,000 votes recounted in its favour.

The ongoing National Recount has revealed that RO Mingo had heavily inflated figures in favour of the APNU/AFC Coalition to give the party a landslide lead over the Opposition PPP/C.

Since this fraud has been unearthed, the Coalition has been changing its narrative, claiming now that votes were cast in the names of dead and migrated persons.

However, it is constantly being proved that many of the persons whom the APNU/AFC is claiming were not in the jurisdiction and their votes cannot be valid were in fact in the country and did vote on March 2.