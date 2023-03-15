CNOOC donates $4M to rebuild Christ Church Secondary School

CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited (CPGL), one of the three joint venture partners in Guyana’s Stabroek offshore petroleum block, has come to the assistance of the Christ Church Secondary School with a cash donation of $4 million.

The donation is to be used towards the school’s rebuilding efforts.

The A-List Georgetown School, which caters to 502 learners and employs 39 teachers, was situated at the corner of Camp and Middle Streets, Georgetown before it was destroyed by fire on January 12.

The cheque for $4 million was on Tuesday afternoon handed over by Mr. Liu Xiaoxiang, the President of CPGL, to Headmistress Ms. Sumanta Alleyne, at a special assembly of the students and staff at the school’s temporary location at the Cyril Potter College of Education, Turkeyen.

Headmistress Alleyne expressed her gratitude to the company, stating that the donation is timely and is greatly appreciated as efforts are underway to replace and acquire urgently needed equipment and supplies that were lost in the catastrophic fire.

Xiaoxiang recounted that the management and staff of his firm were touched by the tragic outcome of the fire and are delighted to be of assistance to the affected students and staff.

He highlighted that the inspiration for the donation was rooted in the traditional Chinese conviction to come to the assistance of those in need.

He further recalled that CPGL is highly in favour of contributing to the promotion of education in Guyana. He underscored a number of initiatives his company has made to the education sector, including donating 21 scholarships so far to disadvantaged students for tertiary studies. In thanking the administration of Christ Church Secondary School for its cooperation in accepting the $4 million donation, the business executive expressed hope that the sum would help to relieve the difficult circumstances facing the students and staff.

“We hope that CPGL’s donation today will help in some small way to replace some of your losses and rehabilitate your School. We hope that you will succeed in your studies and be a part of Guyana’s bright future,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, Chen Xilai, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of China in Guyana, identified the donation as a good example of Chinese companies in Guyana making contributions to the local community.

CPGL’s contribution also came in for praise and appreciation from the Chairman of the Board of Christ Church Secondary School, Ms. Kishanti Ramdular; PTA President, Mr. Loknauth; and Ms. Tiffany Harvey, Deputy Chief Education Officer representing the Ministry of Education.

On the afternoon of January 12, the Guyana Fire Service received the report of a fire at the school. As such, water tenders from the Central, Alberttown, West Ruimveldt, and Campbellville Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke emanating from the two-storey wooden and concrete structure, and while getting into action, the building quickly became engulfed in flames.

Despite firefighting efforts, more than 80 percent of the building and its contents were destroyed, with the remainder suffering severe damage.

A week following the disastrous fire, students and teachers were comfortably settled at the Cyril Potter College of Education at Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, to resume classroom activities.

Meanwhile, firefighters had determined that the fire at the school was maliciously set however to date, no one was arrested or charged in connection with the crime.

One week prior to the devastating inferno, the Fire Service had successfully doused flames that erupted at the same institution.

