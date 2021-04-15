Club owner, employees, patrons charged for breaching COVID-19 measures

Meer Rahaman, the owner of Altitude Cocktail Bar and Grill which is located at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty Georgetown, his employees and patrons of the popular hangout spot were on Wednesday charged with breaching the national COVID-19 measures. They were hauled before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Rahaman pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on March 13 and April 4, at the club, he hosted a party in breach of the COVID-19 measures. In his address to the court, the proprietor explained that on both occasions he was in the processing of closing when the police arrived and made arrests.

Rahaman was ordered to pay a fine of $16,350 or in default serve one month in prison.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Nickel Thomas, a bartender; Tiffany Ross, 32, who is employed with the Guyana Post Office Corporation and Club Altitude; Kalvin Ramkellawan, 18, who operates a Hookah business at the said club; and Fiona Samuels 28, who is also employed at the club, were charged for attending a private party.

The party was held on March 13 at the said club. All of them pleaded guilty to the charge except Samuels. Those who pleaded guilty were fined $16, 350 or on default one-month imprisonment. Samuels was released on $5,000 bail and will make her next court appearance on April 21.

Also, Joy Craigan, 19, and 18-year-old Johanna Craigan were charged with attending a private party at the club’s location on March 13. They both pleaded guilty to the charge and apologized to the court. They too were fined $16,350 or in default serve one-month imprisonment.

The Police Prosecutor told the court that ranks of the Guyana Police Force and COVID-19 Taskforce were conducting lockdown operations around Georgetown when they visited the club and arrested the persons who were in breach of the COVID-19 measures. Moreover, the COVID-19 Taskforce has temporarily closed Altitude Cocktail Bar and Grill for its continuous breach of the national COVID-19 measures.