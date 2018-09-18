Clothes vendor remanded on cannabis possession charge

A thirty six-year-old clothes vendor was on Tuesday hauled before Principle Magistrate Judy Latchman after he was charged for having in his possession a quantity of narcotics.

Gavin Limerick of Durban Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown denied that on September 15, 2018 while he was in the vicinity of First Avenue Bartica, Essequibo River he had in his possession 38.6 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

According to facts presented into the matter, on the day in question three police constables acting on information received, carried out a search when the cannabis was found on his person.

However, Limerick’s attorney informed the court that the narcotic was not found on her client, she said it was found under a car which was parked on the steamer boat from which the accused was standing three to five feet away from.

Moreover, the attorney explained that Limerick was not the only person standing in the vicinity where the suspected cannabis was found.

After summing up the matter the Magistrate refused the man bail and he was remanded to prison until September, 21.

On Saturday last police Police ranks of the “F” Division arrested Limerick along with a female after they were both found to be in possession of cannabis.

According to reports the two were reportedly at the Bartica Ferry Stelling when they were seen acting in a suspicious manner thus prompting police ranks to conduct a search on their person.

The search on the male inbound passenger unearthed thirty-seven grams of cannabis concealed in a quantity of small sized transparent Ziploc bags in his possession.

A further search conducted on the female unearthed 10 grams of cannabis. The duo were immediately arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station.