Clothes vendor on $75,000 bail for armed robbery

A 26-year-old clothes vendor of Lot 51 D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was last week brought before the courts after he was charged for stealing a gold chain.

It is alleged that Joel Leitch on January 4, 2019, at Trench Road, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Revon Thorman of a gold chain valued $75,000.

The prosecution’s case contended that the victim, along with other persons, were standing on the roadway when two men on a motorcycle rode next to him and pointed a firearm at Thorman while demanding that he empty his pockets.

According to the prosecution, one of the men snatched the gold chain from the Virtual Complainant’s neck and made good their escape.

Magistrate Marcus released Leitch on $75,000 bail. The case will continue on January 21.