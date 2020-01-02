Clothes vendor jailed; accomplice remanded for robbing Cuban

A clothes vendor who admitted to robbing a Cuban national was on Thursday sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, while his accomplice was remanded to prison.

The duo, Akeem Morris, 27, a clothes vendor of Lot 498 Laing Avenue, Georgetown, and Samuel Shepard, 24, a labourer of Lot 548 ‘B’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and were jointly charged.

The first charge stated that on December 29, at Georgetown, while being armed with cutlasses, they robbed Jose Sequuea of a phone valued $40,000 and $4,000 cash.

While the second charge further stated that on the same day and at the same location, while being armed with cutlasses, they robbed Diego Bettencourt of a phone valued $25,000.

Morris pleaded guilty to robbing Sequuea and denied robbing Bettencourt while Shepard denied both allegations.

Facts presented by Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield stated that on the day in question, at about 08:00 hrs, both victims who are Cubans were at the Stabroek Market purchasing fruits, when Morris and Shepard approached Sequuea and placed a cutlass to his neck and relieved him of his phone and cash.

The court heard that the men attempted to escape but was intercepted by police on bicycle patrol who arrested them.

An identification parade was conducted when the men were in custody and both were positively identified.

The Magistrate, after listening to facts, sentenced Morris to 18 months behind bars, while Shepard was remanded and ordered to appear on January 8.