Clothes vendor gets 2 years for snatching gold band

A 27-year-old clothes vendor of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, was on Friday sentenced to two years imprisonment after admitting to a simple larceny charge.

Jason Thomas also known as “Curl up” was handed the sentence by Magistrate Dylon Bess at the City Magistrate Court, after a probation report was presented.

The charge against the father of two read that on June 22, 2019, at Regent and Wellington Streets, Georgetown, he stole a gold band belonging to Clairan Rambarran.

On his first court appearance, Thomas admitted to the charge and explained to the court that he committed to act since he was frustrated and needed money to purchase milk for his two young children.

Nevertheless, an unrepresented Thomas will now spend the next two years behind bars.