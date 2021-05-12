Closing date for online scholarship programme is May 22

Close to 3500 applications are currently being processed by the Guyana Online Academy for Learning (GOAL) – the institution that will be managing the overall operational and functional components of the 20,000 free online scholarships initiative over the next five years.

The applications received represent online and hard-copy submissions from the 10 administrative regions for the 108 programmes being offered – some of which require no formal academic qualifications.

Persons who registered online but have not completed the application process are urged to complete the form and upload the supporting documents which include: a passport-size photograph; a copy of their National Identification Card/biometric page of their passport or driver’s licence; copies of transcripts and certificates of all academic achievements; motivational statement and a Letter of Support from current employer (if employed) or anyone in authority to attest to their character.

To meet the five universities’ policy guidelines to commence the online programmes in July 2021, all applications must be submitted on or before May 22, 2021 by 23:59h.

To expedite the process, GOAL’s Director, Dr Jacob Opadeyi, is urging interested applicants to submit their applications online using the portal: https://goal.edu.gy/.

The objective is to ensure 4500 persons are awarded scholarships this year.

From certificates to PhDs, all programmes available are fully online, which will facilitate flexible timetables for students and the convenience of quality learning experience tailored to their schedules.

All reading materials and assignments will be accessible for students to download and execute. However, deadlines for assignments will be stringently followed and the GOAL’s team will be working along with students to provide support where applicable.

“While some consider online learning to require a greater degree of self-motivation, we at GOAL recognises that educational support is just as important as tutor feedback, and we will take great care to ensure that students receive the same levels of support that they would receive on campus,” Dr Opadeyi explained.

The 20,000 online scholarship initiative was conceptualised by Dr Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to deliver quality and advanced education for all Guyanese 18 years and over.