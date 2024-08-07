‘Close to the end’ – US Ambassador on reversal of catfish ban

Some seven years after the United States imposed a ban on the export of catfish from Guyana, efforts have been ongoing to reverse this and according to US Ambassador Nicole Theriot, the process is getting close to the end.

During an interview with reporters on the sidelines of an event today, the US Ambassador explained that while this has been a lengthy process, the ban could soon end.

“I know it seems like a very long time but when you’re talking about the health and safety of your citizens, you have to be incredibly careful and that’s why it’s such a long, complicated process. But I promise you, Guyana is getting close to the end and I think we will be there soon,” she expressed.

Over the years, there has multiple exchanges between authorities from both sides with Guyana having submit various documentations to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services.

The last submission was made in May of this year.

“And right now, it’s back in the US – so the ball is in our court – to review the responses we received on May 25,” the diplomat noted.

“So, once we have reviewed that, if we have any additional questions, we will send that back. However, if they are satisfied then we can start the process for allowing catfish exports back into the United States. Unfortunately, I don’t have a timeline for that because it really depends on how long it takes them to go through the responses but I’m very confident we will get there,” she added.

Ambassador Theriot went onto to explain that the US is strict when it comes to the health and safety of its citizens but assures that Guyana is well advance in reserving the ban on catfish exports.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha had previously lamented that the local fishing industry has severely been affected by the ban since wild-caught catfish, especially ‘gilbaka’, has been in great demand in the large Guyanese diaspora in the US.

Prior to the ban, the catfish export industry to the US was worth some $1.8 billion.

--- ---