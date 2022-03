With current acting Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie proceeding on pre-retirement leave, Clifton Hicken now taken up the post at the helm of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), also in an acting capacity.

Hicken, who has been functioning as Deputy Commissioner of Operations, is known for his dynamic style of management.

Hicken was also quite popular during his reign as Commander of A and B Divisions and as such had tremendous public support.