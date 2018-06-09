Clerk charged with 15 counts of fraud

A clerk attached to DeSinco Trading Ltd. was on Friday granted bail in the sum of $330,000 by Magistrate Leron Daly after he was arraigned with fifteen counts of fraud.

Rawle Peters, 22, of Ardina Street, Georgetown denied the charges after it was read to him when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The court heard that between February 14 and March 28 he embezzled a total of $1,046,712 while being employed at the company’s Sheriff Street location.

The Attorney for the accused made an application for bail to be granted to his client in a reasonable sum but Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offences.

The father of two is expected to return to court on July 13.