CJIA ups preparation for “phased reopening” on July 1

Officials of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) are putting a number of safety measures in place to ensure that the facility is fully ready for the planned “phased reopening” on July 1.

Among the safety measures being implemented by the airport to guard against the spread of COVID19 include; installation of self-check-in machines and thermal imaging cameras.

The thermal imaging camera measures body surface temperature in real time, and checks for fever.

The Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt. Col.(retd) Egbert Field had revealed that July 1 will signal the start of the second of a four-phase plan for the reopening of the CJIA and the Eugene F. Correia International Airports.

During Phase 2 which runs until July 31, there would be limited incoming flights for citizens, permanent residents, international workers, diplomats and repatriation flights.

The CJIA had said that procedures for flight operations during the ensuing phases have been drafted and will be published before the end of June.

The National COVID-19 Task Force had approved the controlled re-entry of approximately 300 Guyanese stranded abroad providing that they follow a series of guidelines including securing a negative COVID-19 test before re-entering the country and agreeing to be quarantined at home for one week.

On June 6, the first batch of over 100 Guyanese returned to Guyana after being stuck in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic for almost three months.

The remainder of those stranded abroad are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.