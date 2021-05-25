CJIA records over 75,000 passenger arrivals since reopening – Edghill

Since the reopening of the country’s borders in October last year, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport has recorded over 75,000 passenger arrivals.

This is according to Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill who visited the facility today where he welcomed passengers arriving ahead of the country’s Independence Day celebrations tomorrow.

He said in total, the airport would have processed some 147,000 passengers (both incoming and outgoing) from October 2020 to present (excluding today’s arrivals).

“So we’re not up to peak but we are doing very well,” the Minister said.

In addition, he said he airport has processed over five million kilograms in cargo since October 2020.

Additionally, there are 30 scheduled flights per week. Since the October reopening, there were some 1600 international flights and over 350 domestic flights.

INews had reported in August 2020 that the CJIA had incurred over $1B in losses since its closure in March of that year.