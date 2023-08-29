CJIA installing independent water supply line

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is currently in the process of installing a redundant water supply line to improve the water infrastructure of the terminal building.

This new line will provide treated water to the terminal and will serve as a backup to Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) water treatment system.

According to a statement from the airport, on Sunday, GWI encountered challenges while connecting the independent water line to the terminal, resulting in a blowout of the main connecting valve.

Consequently, the terminal experienced a temporary disruption in water supply for

several hours.

GWI’s contractors and engineers worked diligently to rectify the situation and successfully restored the water supply to the terminal later that evening.

GWI anticipates completing the installation of the additional water supply system within

one week.

“This system will not only benefit the airport but also enhance the service provided by GWI to the residents residing in close proximity to the airport environment,” CJIA said.

--- ---