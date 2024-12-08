CJIA Commercial Centre 70% completed – Edghill

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), which has seen massive upgrades under the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government, has a number of enhancement works being conducted that are at various stages of completion including the new commercial centre that is 70 per cent completed.

This update was provided by Public Works Ministry, Juan Edghill. In an invited comment to this publication, Edghill explained that the 70 per cent completion rate for the commercial centre was done with 95 per cent of the contract duration completed.

Then there is the work being done on the International Apron, where the asphaltic concrete is being replaced with rigid pavement. This project, which is being done by Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Incorporated, is 38 per cent completed.

Avinash Contracting is also constructing the Administrative Building for the airport and according to Minister Edghill, this component is 40 per cent complete. Back in October, it had been revealed that Avinash Contracting was served with two performance letters and engaged by the relevant personnel overseeing the project’s completion. According to Edghill, the contractor has been making an effort to increase the pace of work.

“Over the last months, we have seen an increase in their performance as they have increased their resources with an average of 10-16 workers, additional trucks, excavator and roller. Additionally, they work an average of 10-12 hours. Notwithstanding the above the consistency of the progress continues to pose a challenge,” Edghill indicated.

When it comes to the $890 Million administration building, it is envisioned that it will house over 300 airport staff when completed. Edghill explained that since 95 per cent of the 16-month contract duration has been completed, the Ministry is reviewing a revised work programme with a new estimated completion date of June 23, 2025.

“They (contractor) have formally acknowledged that the project will not meet the revised completion date of 23rd December 2024. A revised work program was submitted on 26th November 2024, indicating a new completion date of 23rd June 2025 which is currently under review. There is an average of only fourteen (14) workers on-site over the past month,” Edghill explained.

The work on the airline offices complex were halted after Trinidadian company Kalco Guyana Incorporated requested that its contract be terminated. The government has since issued a contract for $1.5 Billion for the construction and rehabilitation of the office buildings.

According to the notice, bids will be opened on December 18, 2024. Bidders must submit certificates of compliance from the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and National Insurance Scheme (NIS).

The contract for the airport expansion project was initially signed in 2011, during Dr Bharrat Jagdeo’s tenure as president, with China Harbour and Engineering Corporation (CHEC).

The then PPP/C administration acquired a US$138 million loan from the China Exim Bank and used US$12 million from the Consolidated Fund (taxpayers’ money) for the total project cost of US$150 million.

However, upon assuming office in 2015, The project was downsized under the succeeding A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) administration. But upon resumption of office in 2020, the PPP/C Government reverted to the old proposal and included some new amenities.

As a matter of fact, after resuming office, the PPP/C government had inspected the then ongoing works by CHEC at CJIA. This inspection had showed a deviation from the terms agreed upon in the initial fixed-price US$138 million contract.

In light of this, the Public Works Ministry entered into a new agreement with the company for the further expansion of the CJIA as well as completion of existing works. The agreement was pegged at US$9 million and it stated that China Harbour would solely bear the costs for the new works to be executed.

The works would go on to involve an extension of the Airport’s boarding corridor in order to accommodate two more passenger boarding bridges, providing the Airport with a total of six boarding bridges capable of facilitating larger Code D and Code E aircraft. It measures approximately 305 metres long and boarding bridges will arrive in July.

In October 2024, the government installed new e-gates at the CJIA, which will not only help to streamline the process for passengers traversing the facility but also enhance security checks to international standards.

The key features of these e-gates include autonomous immigration processing that performs security checks on passports worldwide; validation of chip passports according to ICAO standards coupled with future support for Guyana’s e-ID and facial recognition technology for identity verification using an advanced algorithm.

