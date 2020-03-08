Court has jurisdiction to decide if RO’s Reg 4 declaration valid

Acting Chief Justice, Roxane George, moments ago ruled that the High Court has the jurisdiction to hear the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) case in an effort to get the Returning Officer for Electoral District Four (Demerara-Mahaica) verify the Statements of Poll before making a declaration of results.

CJ George said that the prima facie evidence, outlined by PPP/C Lawyer Senior Counsel Douglas Mendez, proved that the procedure outlined in the Representation of the People’s Act was not complied with.

The case will continue on Tuesday, March 10 at 13:30h.