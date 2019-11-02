Civil society to have role in ensuring transparency, accountability – Ali

With concerns mounting over the use of the much-anticipated riches that Guyana will be reaping from its budding oil and gas sector, Presidential Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Irfaan Ali said that the party is looking at a number of ways to guard against corruption.

One such measure that the PPP intends to implement if it wins next year’s March 2 General and Regional Elections is the involvement of civil society bodies and individuals to ensure transparency and accountability.

“One of the things that we’re looking at is having civil society play a role in transparency and accountability and even in the audits as well as reviewing expenditures especially in the oil and gas sector,” Ali stated during a recent interview.

He was at the time responding to questions about plans, if elected, to tackle corruption. The PPP Presidential Candidate posited that this issue is particularly important given the impending petroleum sector.

Ali emphasised the need for accountability and transparency. Among the other measures he outlined that will ensure this is to adopt higher standards in terms of public officials and public office.

“We have to ensure that the Auditor General is equipped and given the necessary tools and budgetary funding, and that training is provided so that they are equipped, capable and have the necessary skill set in addressing new and emerging issues in dealing with corruption,” he added.

Only days ago, it was revealed that the commercial oil production offshore Guyana which was initially slated for 2020 has been brought forward, with Hess Corporation, one of the partners in the oil-rich Stabroek Block, announcing that production will now start in December.

There have been 14 discoveries made thus far in the Stabroek Block. The Liza Phase 1 development is expected to produce some 120,000 barrels of oil per day and it is estimated that Guyana will earn some US$300 million annually.

Previously, the PPP had outlined plans to implement policies that will see politicians having an arms-length relationship with the petroleum industry, as well as holding officials accountable for non-disclosures of resources obtained from the sector.

The APNU/AFC coalition has come under heavy criticisms from the Opposition party as well as civil society bodies and outspoken individuals for the way it has handled the management and deals coming out of the oil and gas sector.

However, President David Granger during a local radio programme on Friday (November 1, 2019) contended that there are no acts of corruption within his Government.

According to Ali, the Head of State seems to be oblivious of the reality of what is actually taking place. He pointed to the Auditor General’s report as well as the many Public Accounts Committee (PAC) – which he heads – meetings in Parliament, which he said clearly paints a different picture.

“If you look at the Auditor General report, there are breaches in tender procedures, breaches in the awarding of tendering evaluation committee, non-supply of drugs and payments being made, payments being made for buildings that haven’t even started, mismanagement – it’s all there. The Auditor General has highlighted these in his report, the PAC has highlighted it but someone is definitely not living in the reality,” Ali asserted.